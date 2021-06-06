Second teen dies after North Omaha shooting

A second teenager died from wounds he suffered in a shooting last week.

Javondre McIntosh, 17, died Saturday, Omaha police said.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, police went to an address near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street to investigate a ShotSpotter activation that was later upgraded to a shooting.

Police found McIntosh and Jiaquan Williams, also 17, with gunshot wounds. Williams died soon after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Officials were looking for 17-year-old Lerajai Key and 16-year-old Terrance Moore in connection with the shooting.

