Second teen dies after North Omaha shooting

A second teenager died from wounds he suffered in a shooting last week.
Javondre McIntosh, 17, died Saturday, Omaha police said.
Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, police went to an address near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street to investigate a ShotSpotter activation that was later upgraded to a shooting.
Police found McIntosh and Jiaquan Williams, also 17, with gunshot wounds. Williams died soon after being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Officials were looking for 17-year-old Lerajai Key and 16-year-old Terrance Moore in connection with the shooting.
