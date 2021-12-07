Security camera footage sought after vandals damage Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

Omaha officials are seeking footage from security cameras to learn more about vandalism that damaged lights on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Lighting on the bridge — which spans the Missouri River, connecting Omaha to Council Bluffs — was damaged and is off for the foreseeable future, the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

The department has been working with Omaha police to get details on the incident, said Sidney Moore, special projects coordinator. It also is working on getting footage from security cameras in the area, she said.

The city declined to share information about how the damage occurred, citing the ongoing investigation.

Omaha police said anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the department.

The main lights on the lower portion of the bridge were repaired, which allows the public to continue using the bridge.

Moore said she's unsure how long it will take to repair the programmable LED lights on the upper portion of the bridge.