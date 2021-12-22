Security guard arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

A 23-year-old security guard has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child following an incident on Dec. 10.

Bellevue Police say the guard and the student entered a portable classroom at 3:45 p.m. that day, where the alleged assault took place.

The guard was taken to Sarpy County Jail and booked on first and third degree sexual assault of a child.

The age of the student was not released.

The incident was reported to police by Omaha Public Schools.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.