Security guard at La Vista fireworks tent shot in upper rear thigh by would-be robber

An armed security guard at a fireworks tent in La Vista was shot in the buttocks Friday morning by a man who was trying to rob the tent, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said.

At 5:15 a.m., Lausten said, La Vista police responded to a call about a shooting at 84th Street and Brentwood Drive. The fireworks tent sells Bellino Fireworks and is run by the La Vista Community Foundation, the chief said.

A man wearing all black clothing pointed a handgun at the overnight security guard, and the two shot at each other, Lausten said. The 22-year-old security guard sustained a "through and through" gunshot wound to his upper rear thigh and was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

The would-be robber last was seen running west on Brentwood toward 87th, Lausten said.

Sarpy County sheriff's deputies and Papillion police officers also came to the scene, as did Douglas County Crime Lab technicians.

Lausten said people trying to rob fireworks stands outside of the business day will come away empty-handed because the people running the stands don't keep money there.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.