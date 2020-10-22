Semi driver was driving erratically before fatal crash near Waterloo, Nebraska, investigators say

Investigators have determined that a 40-year-old man driving a semitrailer truck had been driving erratically moments before a fatal collision near Waterloo, Nebraska, last month.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Christopher I. Anderson, who was driving the westbound semi, crossed the center line near 264th Street and West Q Road on Sept. 25. The semi struck an eastbound Honda Pilot head-on, killing Ella Koenigsfeld, 17, a senior at Papillion-La Vista South High School. Anderson, a Douglas County resident, was ejected from the truck. He also died.

The Sheriff's Office said another semi driver told authorities that Anderson was trying to pass him before the collision. The driver said that he didn't see the collision occur but that Anderson was driving "very erratically," the Sheriff's Office said.

An inspection of the truck by the Nebraska State Patrol did not find any issues with the semi.

The Honda Pilot, which was driven by Holly A. Koenigsfeld, landed in a northeast ditch. Koenigsfeld, 48, of Sarpy County, was cut out of the SUV and taken to the hospital, where she is still recovering.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.