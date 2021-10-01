Sen. Justin Wayne submits application to become judge

“To me, I don’t want this process to be political,” he said.

Wayne said it's a private ambition that would feed his public service desire. A 2005 graduate of the Creighton School of Law, Wayne said he has admired several judges and counts some as mentors.

Like many attorneys, Wayne said, he’s “never not thought about being a judge" and thinks that his experience and demeanor are a fit for the bench. Some attorneys apply multiple times. Wayne said this is his first application.

He said he contemplated applying earlier this year but didn’t want to interfere with his leadership in the Legislature on redistricting. That special session, which Wayne helped lead, finished about noon Thursday. Wayne applied at the end of Thursday, just before the deadline.

District judges make $178,000 a year and preside over a variety of cases, from divorces to criminal trials to tort litigation.

Wayne noted that he’s not the only one who has had to reconcile the impact that career desires might have on the political makeup of the Legislature.