Seven arrested outside police union hall during campaign-flyer protest that included pig heads

Matthews said the pig roast in the park went well with people enjoying typical picnic food, including roast pork. After a series of speakers, the group headed over to the union hall to leave copies of the Watkins flyers and the heads of three pigs.

"Everything was beautiful, we were grilling out, and it was just a typical cookout," Matthews said. "We wanted to finish up by dropping off the pig heads and the flyers at the union doors."

None of the protestors who were arrested were injured, Matthews said. Everyone was out of jail by 4 a.m., he said.

An Omaha police spokesman said that about 8:50 p.m., a crowd of 40 to 50 people left the grounds of the park and marched a short distance to the union hall near 134th Street and West Center Road. Several social media posts show some marchers carrying real heads of pigs.

The pig heads and some of the union's flyers criticizing Watkins were left outside the union hall. Members of the group spoke over megaphones for about 20 minutes to the crowd outside the union hall, police said.

Social media video shows several police cruisers pulling into the north parking lot during a speech. Protesters appear to line the sidewalk as police stand by their cruisers,