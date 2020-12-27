Seven months later, it appears no one will go on trial for acts caught on video in Old Market melee

That would put the case back in the hands of officials who would normally handle such cases. Any felonies would be reviewed by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office; misdemeanors by the Omaha City Prosecutor.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and his chief deputy, Brenda Beadle, declined to charge Jake Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense, then deferred to a grand jury. They have said they explored whether to charge an individual with breaking into and vandalizing RDG Planning & Design near 13th and Harney Streets. However, they said, the business didn’t want to prosecute.

The rest of the acts on video appear to be misdemeanors, at most. Kuhse said he was aware of the videos in the case. However, he has not been presented any evidence by Omaha police and is not privy to anything the grand jury considered.

“There was a special prosecutor appointed to look into this matter,” Kuhse said. “The ball was in his court. He made the strategic decision to do what he did and not pursue other tangential charges.”

Two people most talked about for those tangential charges: