Several injured during fight in Benson area

Several people were cut or struck by gunfire early Monday morning when a fight broke out at 3320 N. 59th St.
Officers found four victims when they responded at 12:35 a.m. None of the injuries was life-threatening.
A 23-year-old female was struck by gunfire and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. A 23-year-old male also was transported to the hospital for gunshot and cutting injuries.
Two males, 18 and 22, had cutting injuries and were treated at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Marjie Ducey
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.