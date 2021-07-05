Several injured during fight in Benson area

Several people were cut or struck by gunfire early Monday morning when a fight broke out at 3320 N. 59th St.

Officers found four victims when they responded at 12:35 a.m. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

A 23-year-old female was struck by gunfire and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. A 23-year-old male also was transported to the hospital for gunshot and cutting injuries.

Two males, 18 and 22, had cutting injuries and were treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.