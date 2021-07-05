 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several injured during fight in Benson area
0 comments

Several injured during fight in Benson area

Several people were cut or struck by gunfire early Monday morning when a fight broke out at 3320 N. 59th St.

Officers found four victims when they responded at 12:35 a.m. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

A 23-year-old female was struck by gunfire and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center. A 23-year-old male also was transported to the hospital for gunshot and cutting injuries.

Two males, 18 and 22, had cutting injuries and were treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida condo demolished in late-night operation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert