Several people injured in large fight in midtown Omaha
A large fight near 30th and Burt Streets in midtown Omaha on Sunday evening left several people injured and police calling for backup.

According to emergency dispatchers, at least two people were seriously injured, including a pregnant woman who had been kicked in the stomach and choked.

Police called for several ambulances and additional officers to control the scene and expedite the response.

Additionally, police requested, as they sometimes do, that additional officers be stationed at the emergency room where the injured were being taken in case arriving family members got into an altercation.

The injured were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

No further details were immediately available. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

