Several people injured in large fight in midtown Omaha

A large fight near 30th and Burt Streets in midtown Omaha on Sunday evening left several people injured and police calling for backup.

According to emergency dispatchers, at least two people were seriously injured, including a pregnant woman who had been kicked in the stomach and choked.

Police called for several ambulances and additional officers to control the scene and expedite the response.

Additionally, police requested, as they sometimes do, that additional officers be stationed at the emergency room where the injured were being taken in case arriving family members got into an altercation.

The injured were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

No further details were immediately available.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.