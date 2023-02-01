Shaken but grateful Omaha Target customers, employees return for belongings

A Target employee describes the chaos of his last of work when a gunman came into the store and was later killed by police.
Will Frei had a grateful heart on Wednesday.
The day before, two men had come to the rescue of his pregnant wife and toddler son when they fell to the ground while fleeing the west Omaha Target where an active shooter was roaming the floor.
"Some guys were across the street at the gas station, they saw it happening, backed the car up and tossed them in," he said.
The store, 17810 West Center Road, opened for two hours Wednesday afternoon so those who left belongings could retrieve them. In ones and twos, people came back for purses, baby carriers and car keys.
Frei was there to pick up his wife's purse.
"Nick and Levi" from White Horse Utilities were the two men, he said.
"I want to give those guys credit. They were awesome to jump in and help out," Frei said.
Police shot and killed the gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha. No one else was shot.
The trauma was evident among those returning Wednesday. Some were still too shaken up to talk.
"I don't even want to be here," said one young mother who came with her mother to pick up her coat.
A cousin accompanied Julie Richard to the store so that she wouldn't have to go alone.
"Very numb, pretty shaky today," is how Richard described herself. "I just can't believe that it happened, that it was real."
Like Frei, Richard wanted to talk about how grateful she was.
"Law enforcement was amazing," she said. "The amount of cops and emergency vehicles that came flooding in, and how everyone cared for each other as we ran out, making sure people were OK."
Richard said she didn't see the shooter.
"I heard the first shot and a scream, and people started running," she said. "It was eerily quiet after the scream."
Like Frei's wife, Richard ran out a back door.
Jesse Wiese returned to the Target with his fiancée, Eden Twyford, to get his car keys.
Wiese had worked five years at the store, and Tuesday had been his final day.
"An awful (final) day," he said via sign language as Twyford provided the spoken words. On Wednesday, he was starting to feel better, he said.
Wiese, who is deaf, signed that he didn't hear the shots, but was working side-by-side with a coworker in the laundry aisle.
"His good friend Dallas was right next to him," Twyford said. "He grabbed his shirt and just yanked him out, and they ran out the exit," where the two helped families reunite.
On Wednesday, his thoughts were with his coworkers.
"He hopes that his friends and teammates are safe and ... feel better, too," Twyford said.
Photos: Shots fired at west Omaha Target midday Tuesday
Customers enter the Target at 17810 West Center Road Wednesday, one day after fleeing the store when a gunman started firing. An Omaha police officer shot and killed the man.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers line up Wednesday so they can retrieve their belongings a day after they fled a Target at 17810 West Center Road.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Employees and customers retrieve their belongings from the Target at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha Wednesday. A gunman entered the store one day earlier and started shooting, sparking panic among those inside.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign tells shoppers of the temporary closure at the Target at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha Wednesday. A gunman walked into the store the day before and was killed by police.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Employees and customers retrieve their belongings Wednesday, one day after they fled the Target at 17810 West Center Road when a man walked in and started firing an AR-15 style rifle. An Omaha police officer shot and killed the man.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Police tape is still present Wednesday, one day after an Omaha police officer shot and killed an armed man who entered the Target store at 17810 West Center Road and started shooting.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Emergency personnel respond to an active shooter situation at the Super Target at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha on Tuesday. The suspect was shot dead by Omaha Police. There were no reports of other shooting victims.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Neal Bonacci, with the Omaha Police Department, speaks as emergency personnel respond to an active shooter situation at the Super Target at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha on Tuesday. The suspect was shot dead by Omaha Police. There were no reports of other shooting victims.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and others respond to an active shooter situation at the Super Target at 17810 West Center Road in Omaha on Tuesday. The suspect was shot dead by Omaha Police. There were no reports of other shooting victims.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Omaha police bomb K9 investigate the scene of a shooting at the Target at 17810 West Center Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha police mobile command unit is parked in front of the scene of a shooting at a Target at 17810 West Center Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a shots fire call at a Target at 17810 West Center Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An agent with the FBI is on the scene of a shots fire call at a Target at 17810 West Center Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A US Marshall on the scene of a shots fire call at a Target at 17810 West Center Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
