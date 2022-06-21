She 'grew up' at the courthouse. Now, Fort Calhoun native will rule from the bench

After graduating from law school at the University of Wyoming, Katie Benson worked as a clerk for Douglas County's 16 district judges.

She sat through matters small and big, including the high-profile trial of Christopher Edwards, who killed a girlfriend with a sword and dumped her body. Her job: helping Judge Russell Derr with myriad trial questions that could become appellate issues.

She went on to become a prosecutor, but not one in the traditional sense: She combed through complex post-conviction challenges, eyeing appellate issues and helping to make sure that more than 800 convictions were sound. She worked the county's problem-solving programs such as drug court and mental-health court, helping defendants avoid felony convictions by dealing with their underlying issues.

And along the way, she helped a World-Herald reporter touch off one of the biggest sentencing scandals in Nebraska history. Eight years ago this month, her tip about an attempted murderer getting released early led the newspaper to uncover early release dates for nearly 800 of Nebraska's most hardened criminals. It also led to seven special-session legislative hearings exploring the prisons' sentencing disarray.

Now Benson, 42, a military brat who graduated from Fort Calhoun High School in 1998, will ascend to the highest level at the courthouse she "grew up" in. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed her as Douglas County's 18th district judge after the Nebraska Legislature, citing increasing caseloads, approved another judge for the state's busiest courthouse.

"This is truly like my family," Benson said Monday. "I grew up here and learned so much from so many different judges and attorneys. I just knew that one day I would love to be a judge."

Sixteen current or retired district judges wrote letters of support of Benson. Among them, retired District Judge Thomas Otepka once gave Benson words she says she will take to the bench.

"He taught me that you treat everyone with respect because you never know if this will be their only interaction with the court system," she said. "You want to leave them with a good impression."

Of Douglas County's 18 district judges, Benson becomes the eighth prosecutor appointed to the bench by either Ricketts or former Gov. Dave Heineman. Colleagues say she's hardly the hard-core prosecutor that some envision when they read "Governor appoints prosecutor."

She has spent much of the past 14 years serving as Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine's appellate guru. Reading hundreds of briefs and Supreme Court rulings has given her an appreciation for both sides, she said.

"My biggest thing is I think I’m an atypical prosecutor," Benson said. "The majority of my career was in researching and writing (briefs). And then I had an opportunity to work with defendants in the problem-solving courts. It gave me a different viewpoint, a different idea of where people come from. It's not as easy as saying stop using a drug or stop this behavior. People struggle."

Kleine, who hired Benson in 2008, said she has both a command of the law and a compassion for others that will serve her well on the bench. Kleine put Benson in charge of prosecuting cases where defendants have abused vulnerable adults, either physically or financially. "She did an exceptional job," Kleine said.

One of the first cases Benson worked on with Kleine: the shooting death of a man as revenge for stabbing notorious Omaha gang member Jimmy Levering. That shooting took place on the street outside Benson's downtown apartment. "I actually woke up to it," she said.

Benson said she learned a lot from Kleine during that case and others.

A year after the shooting, Benson and Kleine secured the conviction of the gunman.

"Katie gets right to the important parts of cases," Kleine said. "She recognizes issues and doesn’t deal with stuff that doesn’t matter. She writes very well. She’s patient. She listens. She just has a good sense of fairness that will serve her well as a judge."

