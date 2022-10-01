Sheriff's Office identifies 2 people found dead in Bennington home

Two people were found dead early Friday morning in Bennington in what officials described as a murder-suicide.

Kirsten Tabor, 29, and Richard Cole, 44, both from Bennington, were found dead in a house at 15820 N. Fourth St. around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Bennington police officers were sent to the residence for a possible shooting, according to the news release. Law enforcement used force to enter the house and found Tabor and Cole, both with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bennington Fire Department.

Investigators determined that Cole forced his way into the house, according to the Sheriff's Office. A disturbance culminated in Cole shooting Tabor once before shooting himself.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact a tip line at 402-444-6000.