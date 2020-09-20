'Shook up' by indictment, Jake Gardner kills himself rather than turn himself in

But he signed only the affidavit portion of the warrant; he did not sign an actual warrant. Court officials said they were having trouble processing the actual warrant. One of the problems: Such warrants are usually processed through the clerk of the county court, with the help of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. Neither office was involved in the processing of this warrant. Instead, the warrant was processed through Douglas County District Court, instead of Douglas County Court, where it typically happens.

In the scanner traffic posted online, a Portland-area dispatcher says Gardner is “valid Nebraska and clear” — which typically means he has no warrants.

It wasn’t clear whether authorities would have been able to capture Gardner alive if a warrant had been issued earlier in the week. One law enforcement official said it would not have taken Omaha police’s fugitive unit long to locate him. “They can find out where guys are in minutes,” the official said.

Friday’s news of a warrant rattled Gardner, Dornan and Monaghan said. Still, the attorneys said they believed they had calmed him down. They went over the case with him and assured him that his self-defense claims ultimately would prevail, Dornan said. If the “most-experienced prosecutor in the state” thought it was self-defense, Dornan said, at least a few jurors would, too.