Shooting leaves person critically injured

A shooting Wednesday evening left a person with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near 36th and P Streets, according to emergency dispatch reports.
According to KMTV, a wounded person was brought to a nearby fire station and then taken to by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
