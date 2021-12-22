 Skip to main content
Shooting leaves person critically injured
Shooting leaves person critically injured

A shooting Wednesday evening left a person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near 36th and P Streets, according to emergency dispatch reports.

According to KMTV, a wounded person was brought to a nearby fire station and then taken to by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

