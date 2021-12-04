 Skip to main content
Shooting sends 2 men to Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Investigators are trying to determine the sequence of events that sent two men to an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Saturday morning. 

The incident began at 5:21 a.m. when Omaha police responded to a house at 4324 Erskine St. for a reported shooting, according to a press release. While responding, police were called to an apartment at 4505 Lafayette Ave., roughly 1 mile south of the first call, for a second reported shooting.

Officers determined that both victims, Robert Criss and James Neal, were shot at a neighboring apartment building at 4509 Lafayette Ave. It’s unknown whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, said Phil Anson, public information officer with the Omaha Police Department.

Both Criss, 36, and Neal, 46, were “extremely uncooperative” with police officers and investigators who responded to the incident, Anson said. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects have been identified and police do not know if any other individuals were involved in the incident, Anson said. Officers believe Criss and Neal may know each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

