A 48-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and a 2-year-old girl was found unharmed following the shooting of two women in North Omaha.

The man is alleged to have shot the two women, whose names were not released, at a residence near 35th and Parker Streets about 10:30 a.m. The women were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The toddler was said to have been in the shooting suspect's vehicle when he fled the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. The Nebraska State Patrol had issued an "endangered and missing" alert for the girl.

