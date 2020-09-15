Shooting victim taken to hospital in extremely critical condition

A shooting victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition Tuesday night.
Omaha police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 8:08 p.m. near 18th and Spencer Streets where officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries, according to Omaha Police Lt. Nick Muller.
The shooting possibly led to a car crash nearby, Muller said, and Omaha police are continuing to investigate.
