 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting victim taken to hospital in extremely critical condition
0 comments

Shooting victim taken to hospital in extremely critical condition

{{featured_button_text}}

A shooting victim was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition Tuesday night.

Omaha police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 8:08 p.m. near 18th and Spencer Streets where officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries, according to Omaha Police Lt. Nick Muller. 

The shooting possibly led to a car crash nearby, Muller said, and Omaha police are continuing to investigate.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert