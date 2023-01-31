Shots fired at west Omaha Target midday Tuesday

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday.

According to scanner traffic, people were fleeing the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road. At least six shots were fired, according to 911 calls.

The report for a shooting occurred at noon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies with dozens of police cars responded to the scene and blocked off the parking lot.

Officers are not allowing cars to enter the area but are allowing them to leave.

At least one person was reported to be injured.

Omaha police officers searched the store twice and found no additional injured people inside.

As of 12:40 p.m., no one was yet transported to the hospital.

