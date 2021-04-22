‘Show your hands!’: Omaha police body camera videos show tense moments before fatal shooting

The law requires members of the public to submit a written request to review the transcript and exhibits. The World-Herald did so in late March.

But World-Herald Executive Editor Randy Essex said the best evidence of a police interaction is the video — and the video should be released.

“The interpretation that this material can be viewed only by appointment is both impractical and falls short of real transparency and public accountability,” Essex said. “There is no reason at this point to hide this material from the citizens who pay for every aspect of police officers’ work and can face liability for their actions.”

State law does not restrict Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer from releasing the body cam video. The chief has long released stills from body cam video but has rarely, if ever, released video from a body cam. At a press conference five days after Jones’ killing, Schmaderer promised that the public would see the video. “The body camera footage will be released for sure, and I support its release, but it will happen after the grand jury,” he said.

However, Schmaderer has not released the video since the grand jury proceedings.