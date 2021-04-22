‘Show your hands!’: Omaha police body camera videos show tense moments before fatal shooting

The yelling went from warnings to accusations.
Omaha police officers screamed “Show your hands!” and “Stop digging!” multiple times Nov. 19 as Kenneth Jones shifted in the back seat of a gray Dodge Charger.
He kept his hands buried in his midsection. As he turned his back on the officers and scooted toward the opposite door, Jones was pulled from the car and searched by Omaha Police Officer Dan Faulkner and his partner, Richard Martier. After patting his midsection and groin, Faulkner has testified that he “traced his right hand into his pants.”
“When my hand met his, he was holding onto a gun,” he said. “I felt the metal. I felt the plastic grip. I felt the trigger guard, at which point his finger was actually on the trigger guard on the trigger.”
Martier had hold of Jones' left elbow to prevent him from reaching. But Jones’ right hand still was on the gun, according to Faulkner.
So Faulkner yelled, “He’s got a gun, he’s got a gun.” Jones lunged away from Martier when Faulkner called out to his partner by his first name.
“Gun, gun gun,” Faulkner yelled. “Rich!”
Faulkner fired four times, hitting Jones
Faulkner shot Jones three times — in the lower back, right shoulder blade and upper mid-back — from approximately 6 feet away. Jones fell onto his stomach.
A minute later, when Faulkner and Martier go to turn Jones over, they pulled his right arm out from under his chest. Under his chest was a black handgun.
“Rich — he had a gun, dude,” Faulkner called to his partner.
“I know,” Martier said. “We’ve got to render aid.”
The gripping body cam video was played Thursday morning to a group of reporters who had filed a formal request through the Douglas County District Court clerk’s office to view exhibits from the March grand jury investigation.
A grand jury of 16 Douglas County residents watched the same videos and viewed the same exhibits. They found that Faulkner was justified in the shooting.
Women who had been in the car with Jones disagreed. As Faulkner and Martier performed chest compressions on Jones – pumping his chest for several minutes and urging him to “Keep breathing, man” — a woman called out from across the street: “You killed him for no reason.”
At that, Martier hollered back: “He had a gun! He pulled a gun! There’s a gun right there!”
On the video, the gun remained where it had been, under Jones’ body.
A few minutes later, an Omaha police sergeant arrived while Faulkner still was performing chest compressions. Jones was motionless. His friends had declared him dead.
Faulkner paused his compressions to tell his sergeant what happened.
“Hey Sarge, there’s a gun right there,” Faulkner said. “Traffic stop. He was digging. Wouldn’t stop digging.
“Jumped out — we tried to pull him out. He was reaching in his waistband. Had his hand on a gun. Pulled the gun out as we were running over here. And I shot him.”
The World-Herald had called for the court clerk to allow the newspaper to make copies of the videos and disseminate them to the public via Omaha.com. But officials refused, citing their interpretation of a statute governing grand juries that says “no copies of exhibits or transcripts shall be made available.”
The World-Herald countered that the intent of 2016 revisions to the grand jury law was to lift the veil on the secretive process and allow the public to see evidence, such as body cams and cruiser cameras, of deadly interactions with police officers. The revised grand jury law, sponsored by State Sen. Ernie Chambers, was designed to eliminate speculation about what happened in the lead-up to killings.
When court officials informed reporters that they would not be allowed to make copies for public dissemination, the newspaper emailed a two-page objection to the judge who presided over the grand jury.
Presiding Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock did not respond to the newspaper’s objections.
The law requires members of the public to submit a written request to review the transcript and exhibits. The World-Herald did so in late March.
But World-Herald Executive Editor Randy Essex said the best evidence of a police interaction is the video — and the video should be released.
“The interpretation that this material can be viewed only by appointment is both impractical and falls short of real transparency and public accountability,” Essex said. “There is no reason at this point to hide this material from the citizens who pay for every aspect of police officers’ work and can face liability for their actions.”
State law does not restrict Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer from releasing the body cam video. The chief has long released stills from body cam video but has rarely, if ever, released video from a body cam. At a press conference five days after Jones’ killing, Schmaderer promised that the public would see the video. “The body camera footage will be released for sure, and I support its release, but it will happen after the grand jury,” he said.
However, Schmaderer has not released the video since the grand jury proceedings.
Officials’ approach of showing it to some people while not allowing widespread dissemination stands in contrast to how several U.S. police departments have handled such footage. Police chiefs in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Columbus, Ohio, just this week have released body cam footage within hours of people dying at their officers’ hands.
