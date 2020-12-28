Siblings, girlfriend accused in Dec. 20 Omaha homicide.

A man and two women followed another man in a vehicle chase, then fatally shot him as he was driving, authorities said Monday.

Jessie Sullivan, 34, his sister Donna Sullivan, 30, and his girlfriend Ciera Johnson, 28, appeared in court Monday in connection with the Dec. 20 slaying of 32-year-old Charles Fisher.

Jessie Sullivan is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and three firearms charges. Donna Sullivan and Johnson each face an accessory to murder charge.

A prosecutor said a disagreement with Fisher, who is the brother of Donna Sullivan's husband, led to her calling her brother Jessie Sullivan and Johnson.

Johnson drove the siblings around to look for Fisher, who was driving in another car, and then followed him, authorities said. Jessie Sullivan shot at Fisher, who was struck and crashed his car near 58th Street and Ames Avenue about 4 a.m., authorities said.

Fisher was declared dead at the scene.

At some point afterward, the prosecutor said, Jessie Sullivan jumped out of his car and threw the gun into a sewer. Sullivan is a convicted felon, and the prosecutor said the two women lied about their involvement to police.

Sullivan was held without bail, while the women were held on $500,000 bail each.

