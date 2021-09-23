Six months after trial ended, judge finds Yale Park landlord guilty of 4 out of 89 counts

Housing inspectors then chose to evacuate the 100 units because of problems they said included unsafe electrical circuits, natural gas leaks and mice, bedbugs, lice and maggot infestations.

In his 26-page ruling, Forsberg said that while evidence of the existence of property code violations was found for nearly all of the counts, the city did not prove that the problems were not fixed within the required 90-day period. Forsberg dismissed more than 70 of the charges for that reason.

Reached Thursday, Anderson said he had not yet finished reading Forsberg's opinion but said he plans to appeal the decision.

"The city came in, they violated my constitutional rights, removed me illegally from my home, removed my tenants illegally from their homes," he said. "I'm not guilty, I never have been guilty."

Forsberg also found Anderson not guilty of three counts because, he said, the state did not provide a "specific statement" of the violations, and of five counts because the state did not meet its burden for the existence of those code violations.