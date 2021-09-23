Six months after trial ended, judge finds Yale Park landlord guilty of 4 out of 89 counts

An Omaha landlord who faced 89 misdemeanors in connection with sordid living conditions at his Yale Park Apartments has been found guilty of only four counts.
Landlord Kay Anderson faces a $500 fine, six months in jail or both on each of the four counts of which he was found guilty. Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg issued his written ruling Wednesday, six months after the weeklong trial ended in March.
Anderson was charged in March 2019 by the City Prosecutor's Office with 99 counts of code violations including hazards involving plumbing, electricity, water heaters, appliances, missing smoke alarms, removal of combustion products and interior surfaces. Ten of the counts later were dropped before trial, some because they involved Anderson's own Yale Park residence.
City officials descended on the Yale Park Apartments near 34th and Lake Streets in September 2018 after several complaints from some of the 500 Myanmar refugees who lived there.
Housing inspectors then chose to evacuate the 100 units because of problems they said included unsafe electrical circuits, natural gas leaks and mice, bedbugs, lice and maggot infestations.
In his 26-page ruling, Forsberg said that while evidence of the existence of property code violations was found for nearly all of the counts, the city did not prove that the problems were not fixed within the required 90-day period. Forsberg dismissed more than 70 of the charges for that reason.
Reached Thursday, Anderson said he had not yet finished reading Forsberg's opinion but said he plans to appeal the decision.
"The city came in, they violated my constitutional rights, removed me illegally from my home, removed my tenants illegally from their homes," he said. "I'm not guilty, I never have been guilty."
Forsberg also found Anderson not guilty of three counts because, he said, the state did not provide a "specific statement" of the violations, and of five counts because the state did not meet its burden for the existence of those code violations.
Forsberg wrote that a city inspector testified that four of the violations — one unit with an improperly installed flue vent on the water heater, another unit with flexible copper supply lines on the water heater and two units with missing knockouts in the electrical panels — had still not been fixed five months after the initial Sept. 20, 2018 inspection. He found Anderson guilty of the counts involving those violations.
Forsberg's ruling took aim at the city prosecutor's case and the inspectors' work and documentation. He wrote that only two of the 11 city inspectors who were called as witnesses by the state testified to Anderson's corrective efforts and only one of the two "actually went into any of the buildings" after the initial inspection.
"Many of the other allegations regarding seemingly minor issues including a door handle on a screen door, damaged deck railing, installation of three foot step ladders for egress windows (something that clearly could have been discovered had an inspector bothered to walk around the building), and two ceiling lights that simply needed their glass covers re-installed," he wrote.
Forsberg added that six counts included missing or broken outlet or light switch covers and five counts for water heater flues that "simply needed" straightening or adding a bracket "with a single screw."
"Nine units merely needed to have smoke detectors re-installed. No testimony was offered that the City made any attempt to verify if the detectors had been reinstalled," Forsberg wrote.
Acting City Prosecutor Kevin Slimp declined to comment specifically on the judge's ruling. Slimp spoke on behalf of prosecutor Lindsey Bitzes, who tried the case.
"We're pleased that Mr. Anderson will be held accountable for not keeping Yale Park maintained in a proper manner," he said.
When asked whether Anderson being found guilty of four of the 89 counts meant that the landlord would be fully held accountable, Slimp said prosecutors were happy Anderson was found guilty of four counts. He said his office doesn't plan to appeal on that matter.
"We believe that the evidence we had was sufficient to prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt for all charges we had," he said. "We understand the court obviously did not see it that way. I'll let the court's opinion speak for itself."
Robert Sherrets, Anderson's privately retained attorney, wrote in an email that Forsberg found that Anderson was "consistently cooperative" in the matter and also was given unreasonable or impossible deadlines by the city to remedy the building issues.
"Considering Mr. Anderson prevailed on 95 out of 99 of the charges brought by the City, that constitutes a serious vindication of Kay Anderson in his defense of his name, reputation and rights," Sherrets wrote. "Ultimately this case demonstrates a complete failure by the City, and in particular, the City Prosecutor's office and the complete misapplication of resources against Kay Anderson."
A year after the city took action, some residents were able to buy their own home or found other living arrangements. Anderson fixed up the property and was allowed to reopen and rent out units.
Nearly 100 former tenants have sued Anderson and his limited liability company in federal court, seeking rent refunds and damages from living there. Anderson countersued them, saying they didn't properly clean their homes or give him adequate notice of needed repairs.
Anderson and his company, AB Realty, also sued the City of Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert and a refugee group in March 2019, but a judge dismissed the claims against those defendants.
According to court documents, the trial held in Douglas County on the 89 apartment code violations ended March 8. Each side's written arguments were due by March 29.
Longtime attorneys said six months for a judge to return a verdict was unusual, but also understandable in this case.
Slimp told a reporter earlier this month that it's rare that a case takes so long for a judgment.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, who has held that elected position since 1995, said six months is a long time for deciding a case.
"But if a judge has to determine independently all 89 counts, I'm not so sure that I would say that six months is an outrageous amount of time," he said. "To me, that's a factor — the number of counts that have to be judged independently of each other."
Riley said issuing a written decision takes time.
"I write briefs on certain things that are not 89 counts, and it takes me a long time to get them done," he said. "I would be very hesitant to criticize a length of time it takes to write an opinion on 89 counts."
