Police are investigating skeletal remains that were found Monday afternoon near railroad tracks in South Omaha.
The remains were found near unused railroad tracks in the area of the 4900 block of South 28th Avenue, police spokesman Michael Pecha said Tuesday. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and identity of the deceased, he said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com, or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
