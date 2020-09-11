Slain Gretna teen remembered as kindhearted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evan Latto loved reading books to elementary school kids, said his dad, Brad Latto.

"He was just a good kid. Kindhearted," Latto said. "He loved his friends and family."

Latto choked up Friday as he talked about his 17-year-old son, who was fatally shot Sept. 4.

Mason Beaverson, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, two firearms charges and possession of a controlled substance in the Latto slaying.

Beaverson was arrested at the scene after authorities went to Motel 6, 3511 S. 84th St., after 9:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Evan Latto was found dead at the motel.

Witnesses said Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at Latto and fired, according to an affidavit.

Brad Latto said he didn't know of Beaverson before the shooting, and he wasn't sure if his son knew him.