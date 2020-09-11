 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slain Gretna teen remembered as kindhearted
0 comments

Slain Gretna teen remembered as kindhearted

{{featured_button_text}}

Evan Latto loved reading books to elementary school kids, said his dad, Brad Latto. 

Evan Latto

Evan Latto

"He was just a good kid. Kindhearted," Latto said. "He loved his friends and family."

Latto choked up Friday as he talked about his 17-year-old son, who was fatally shot Sept. 4. 

Mason Beaverson, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, two firearms charges and possession of a controlled substance in the Latto slaying. 

Beaverson was arrested at the scene after authorities went to Motel 6, 3511 S. 84th St., after 9:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Evan Latto was found dead at the motel.

Witnesses said Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at Latto and fired, according to an affidavit.

BEAVERSON

Mason Beaverson

Brad Latto said he didn't know of Beaverson before the shooting, and he wasn't sure if his son knew him.

Evan Latto attended Gretna High School and had enough credits to graduate, so school officials soon will present a diploma to his parents. 

He liked welding, listening to music, playing with his dog Blue and spending time with friends.

"With Evan there was no limit of his potential," relatives wrote in his obituary. "His smile was so bright, the sun pales in comparison. Evan will forever live in our souls."

In addition to his father, he is survived by his mother Brooke Latto, brother Titus Latto, grandparents and many other relatives. 

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. A celebration of life service will begin at 3 p.m.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert