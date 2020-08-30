Sleeping man is struck when shots are fired at North Omaha home

A 33-year-old man was hit by gunfire while sleeping when shots were fired early Sunday outside a North Omaha home.

Felipe Moreno-Lopez told police he was sleeping when someone began shooting at his residence near 26th Street and Newport Avenue. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m., a police spokesman said.

Moreno-Lopez was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Officers reported finding damage from gunfire to the residence and vehicles in the street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.

