Sleeping man is struck when shots are fired at Omaha home

A 33-year-old man was hit by gunfire while sleeping when shots were fired early Sunday outside an Omaha home.

Felipe Moreno-Lopez told police that he was sleeping when someone began shooting at his residence near 26th and Drexel Streets. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m., a police spokesman said.

Moreno-Lopez was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. Officers reported finding damage from gunfire to the residence and vehicles in the street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.

