Smashed window at Omaha police headquarters leads to criminal mischief arrest
A 38-year-old man is accused of using a chunk of concrete Thursday morning to smash a full-length window in the entryway to the Omaha Police Department's headquarters. 

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m., according to a witness. The man, who does not have an Omaha address, then turned and sat down in the courtyard of the building at 505 S. 15th St., the witness said. 

Within seconds, police officers responded to the courtyard and arrested the man on suspicion of felony criminal mischief over $5,000. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10 a.m. 

Occasionally, someone will come into the lobby at the headquarters and cause a disturbance in order to be jailed, a police spokesman said. The lobby was closed to the public until 11 a.m. while repairs were made. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

