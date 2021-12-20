Social media posts led to mistaken identity, shooting in suburban Omaha, authorities say

Spurred by social media posts about auto break-ins, a man confronted a couple in a suburban Omaha park this summer, shooting one of them on the mistaken belief that they were involved in the break-ins, authorities said.

Manuel L. Mata, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and weapons charges and is out on bail, according to court records.

For the couple, Keelin Johnson and Shevaun Nelson, it was a terrifying experience — wounded and injured, they knocked on multiple doors before getting help, all the while fearing that their assailant was hunting them.

Court documents provide this account of what happened in the Aug. 22 shooting:

Nelson told authorities that she and her boyfriend, Johnson, were test-driving his gold Honda Accord late on that summer Sunday night and stopped at a neighborhood park about 11 p.m.

Within minutes of pulling into the parking lot of Stone Ridge Park, northwest of 156th Street and West Maple Road, the couple noticed a car — a Dodge Challenger — pull in behind them and block them in. A man got out of the passenger side, went to the trunk of his car and then approached the couple, coming up to Johnson’s driver’s side window.