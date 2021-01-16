Some suggest Nebraska judges and attorneys should get COVID vaccine to speed justice

When Brenda Beadle wondered aloud whether prosecutors, judges and defense attorneys should get vaccinated to get court cases moving, her husband, also an attorney, shot her a quizzical look.
“Who do you think you are?” he said, according to Beadle.
Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney, gets it: Vulnerable populations need the vaccine first. And neither she nor Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine are suggesting that prosecutors should get it based on some sort of societal rankings.
Rather, the two, along with other Douglas County judicial officials, are contemplating whether court officials are part of what Beadle calls “the critical infrastructure” of workers needing the vaccine. They ask: Would vaccination lead to acceleration of criminal cases that have slowed to a standstill? And in turn, would that help ease crowded conditions at the jail?
Kleine said he placed an “information call” this week to Gov. Pete Ricketts — in which he informed the governor that cases are piling up and asked about priorities for vaccinations. The governor listened, but made no commitments, Kleine said.
Douglas County Board members also quizzed County Health Director Adi Pour this week. Board member James Cavanaugh, an attorney whose wife works in the Douglas County Public Defender’s Office, asked Pour whether court officials could be bumped up in priority.
Pour was noncommittal. The state is controlling the vaccine rollout, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets out phases of who should receive the vaccine based in large part on vulnerability.
Health care workers, emergency providers and first responders were some of the first to get it. All nursing home residents in the county have received at least one of the two shots, Pour said. And this week, Pour said, the vaccine began to be distributed to health care workers who are in office settings beyond hospitals. Next up: those 75 and over. And the state announced this week it would include those 65 and over in the next phase.
That will no doubt create a long line, if not a logjam, at the figurative vaccination station.
Pour told the county board this week that the rollout has been, and should be, based on COVID statistics. For example: Those age 75 and over make up 62% of COVID-related deaths in the county.
“They are the most vulnerable,” she said.
Cavanaugh argued that the criminal justice system presents a unique situation in that it is “frankly a bit paralyzed right now.” Many defendants are sitting in jail as their cases have been on pause since March. While judges are conducting pretrial hearings and sentencings via computer videoconferencing, evidentiary hearings have been on hold. Just three jury trials have taken place since March — at a courthouse that averages three or four criminal jury trials a month.
Those delays have led to longer inmate stays. The average stay of a Douglas County inmate jumped from 24 days in 2019 to 28 days in 2020. Between that and the need to quarantine groups of inmates who have had COVID-19 or have been exposed to it, jail officials have had to house some of the 1,200 inmates in two jail gyms. A transfer area formerly used for inmates headed to court is now being used as a booking area for new inmates. And the jail population is burgeoning despite the fact that bookings are down, as are the number of federal prisoners and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainees there.
“The rise in population is primarily driven by the slowdown of court activity due to the pandemic,” jail director Mike Myers said. “Our population has risen steadily during the fall and winter months, which is inconsistent with our usual seasonal trends.
“There is no simple solution to our current dilemma.”
The dilemma of who gets the vaccine first falls to Ricketts and state leaders. Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, said the state “by and large ... is following federal guidelines for prioritizing different populations for vaccination.”
Gage said “federal guidelines have not identified (judges, court staff or criminal justice attorneys) as priority groups.”
Though attorneys and court officials are a relatively small number, the idea of bumping them up invites all kinds of questions, including one that sounds like an attorney joke but is very real: Should lawyers get the vaccination before inmates, who don’t have the ability to socially distance?
That query has struck a chord in Nebraska’s neighbor to the south. Kansas politicians have blanched at the idea that inmates in their COVID-19-plagued jails would get the vaccine before the general population of citizens 65 and over.
In Nebraska, Gage said, “inmates housed in correctional facilities will be treated like the general public.” That means inmates receive the vaccine at generally the same time as those in the public — 75 and over, 65 and over, etc., Gage said.
Adam Sipple, legal director for ACLU of Nebraska, said the vaccine hierarchy should be decided by public health experts on public-health data. He noted that inmates are in a particular pandemic predicament.
“Those folks are in a congregant environment,” Sipple said. “It’s a very dangerous environment.
“If we’re going to vaccinate some of the participants in a very important system, you would think we would need to vaccinate all of the participants, including the defendant, the judge, the court reporter, the attorneys, the jurors.”
What to do with jurors is another conundrum. At trial, Kleine said, it would be difficult to inform jurors that all of the participants have been vaccinated except for them. So would court officials want to vaccinate an entire pool of jurors?
For now, defendants are stuck in a pandemic purgatory. So far, court officials say, Douglas County has yet to see a formal legal challenge based on speedy-trial grounds. A district judge in South Dakota granted one such challenge, ruling that the law requiring a defendant to be tried within six months is not suspended during a pandemic. “There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution,” the judge wrote in late December.
But the chances of widespread success of such challenges are slim, legal experts say. Both state and federal courts have passed several resolutions, citing virus rates in the community as a sufficient public-health reason for cases to be delayed.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley said he’s in favor of vaccinations for his attorneys, though he recognizes the challenges. Both he and Beadle noted that thousands of people stream into the courthouse every month, and hundreds into their offices.
“There’s no way these cases are going to get moved until people are vaccinated,” Riley said. “I don’t think for a minute we should be above first responders, health care workers, teachers. But at some point, if we want to get the criminal justice system moving again, vaccines are the most reliable way for that to happen.”
