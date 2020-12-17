South Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court on drug distribution, money laundering charges

A 36-year-old South Omaha bar manager was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on multiple charges.

Brett Feder will serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and THC; money laundering; and being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Thursday.

Feder managed and operated J.D.'s Circle In, a bar at 3602 S 31st St., which, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, was a front for illegal drug trafficking and illegal sports betting operations.

A series of controlled buys of cocaine, in addition to the wiretaps, walled-off traffic stops, and premises searches corroborated Feder’s involvement with others in the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and THC cartridges used in vaping devices, according to the press release. Nearly $50,000 in drug proceeds and seven firearms were ordered forfeited to the United States.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Feder will serve a five-year term of supervised release.

