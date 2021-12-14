 Skip to main content
South Omaha shooting sends two men to hospital
Police respond to a reported shooting near the intersection of South 29th Street and T Street on Tuesday night.

 Lauren Wagner

Police are still investigating a South Omaha shooting that sent two men to a local hospital late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to several calls reporting shots fired near an apartment complex at the intersection of South 29th Street and T Street. 

Officer Adam Turnbull said two adult males were shot while sitting in their vehicle on the street. While trying to drive away to escape gunfire, they hit a parked SUV and drove down a grassy alley before coming to a stop about a block away, Turnbull said.

The men were transported to Nebraska Medicine with gunshot wounds, but their conditions were unknown as of Tuesday night, Turnbull said. 

"They were able to talk to us and they were conscious and alert," Turnbull said. 

No suspects have been identified and police don't know what direction the shooter fled, Turnbull said.

Anyone with information can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

