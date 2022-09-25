South Sioux City coach sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Nathan Rogers, 27, was first arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child after a then 15-year-old student who attended the high school he worked at reported the abuse to police, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

The girl stated that she had gone to Rogers' home to receive a vape pen from him when he forced himself onto her in December 2020.

During the investigation, Rogers admitted to having sex with the girl and speaking to her over text message. His phone was seized and searched.

Police discovered around 23 videos on Rogers' phone depicting sexually explicit conduct between him and a second minor who also attended school at his place of employment. The dates on the videos ranged from October 2020 to February 2021. The girl was 15 years old during part of the period the videos were filmed, according to court documents.

Rogers pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of receiving child pornography, according to the federal plea agreement.

In addition to his 15-year sentence, Rogers will pay $3,000 to a victim assistance fund and serve five years of supervised release once his sentence ends, according to court records.

Rogers' attorney did not respond to an email Friday evening seeking comment.

The federal plea agreement required Rogers to resolve two separate criminal cases at the state level.

In August he pleaded no contest to a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor in each of the two state cases. The charge, according to a court document, carries a maximum sentence of 50 years imprisonment. The minimum is one year imprisonment.

Sentencing in those cases is scheduled for Oct. 4. According to a court document, prosecutors will recommend Rogers serve concurrent sentences, meaning he would serve his two state sentences and his federal sentence at the same time.