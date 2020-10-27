Special prosecutor in Jake Gardner case lays out more evidence, says he didn't have agenda

On May 29 and 30, Gardner had been performing what he called a "military-style firewatch" at his adjacent bars, The Hive and Gatsby, in Omaha's Old Market. He told Omaha police he had spent four hours May 29 sitting with a weapon outside the businesses, Franklin said.

Then came May 30. That night, Gardner, his father David Gardner and others gathered with weapons inside The Hive. Franklin suggested that they were hoping that looters would break into the bars so they could "light them up."

No one entered the bars after a group of people, including Scurlock, hurled objects at the windows. Gardner, his father and a bouncer went outside, apparently unaware of who had vandalized the windows.

Out of hundreds of people who were streaming around downtown Omaha, four people became involved in a confrontation: Jake and David Gardner and Scurlock and his friend, Tucker Randall.

Once outside, David Gardner, 69, twice shoved another young man who was filming someone about to vandalize another business. At that, Randall sprinted a half block and shoved David Gardner to the ground.

Jake Gardner went to check on his dad and confronted Scurlock and others.