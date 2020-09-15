Special prosecutor in Omaha slaying condemns vandalism, suggests alternatives

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The special prosecutor leading the investigation into the death of Omahan James Scurlock directed some of his final comments Tuesday toward protesters — most pointedly to people who vandalize or damage property.

"When people engage in that sort of behavior, you are dishonoring the memory of the people who have died," Fred Franklin said. "You are playing right into the hands of the people who are against what it is you are protesting for."

At an afternoon press conference announcing a grand jury's decision to indict former bar owner Jake Gardner on four charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Scurlock, Franklin said he heard people were "just waiting for an outcome that would reignite a bunch of riotous behavior and vandalism."

"As a person who spends a significant amount of time in the downtown and in the Old Market area, it saddens me to see people have to walk around with those kinds of concerns, with businesses having to be boarded up," he said. "Folks, y'all getting played when you engage in that behavior."

Large protests first began in Omaha as a reaction to the killing of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about eight minutes.