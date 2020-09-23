Special prosecutor: Jake Gardner was waiting in his bar for looters before fatal encounter

Franklin also noted Gardner’s affinity for the president.

No one tried to go inside the bar, Franklin said, but vandals broke out the bar's windows. It would be understandable that Gardner was frustrated, Franklin said, and "you would imagine he emerged from that business with some anger about what had happened."

When Gardner went outside, Franklin said, the question becomes whether his state of mind was consistent with using deadly force.

Less than 10 minutes after Gardner emerged from the bar, Franklin said, David Gardner, Gardner's father, confronted someone videotaping what was happening in the streets. One thing that can be concluded from looking at the video, Franklin said, is that after David Gardner was knocked down and Jake Gardner started heading toward him, he didn't go to help his father up. Instead, he said, Gardner went after the person who knocked his father down.

Gardner, who had a handgun in his waistband, later ended up in the confrontation with Scurlock that ended in Scurlock's death after Scurlock jumped on Gardner's back and Gardner shot Scurlock.

Franklin said he could not disclose any of the testimony that came before the grand jury or identify any witnesses.