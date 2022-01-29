 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speeds top 100 mph in two overnight chases in Nebraska; one lasted 40 miles
0 Comments

Speeds top 100 mph in two overnight chases in Nebraska; one lasted 40 miles

  • Updated
  • 0

Take a look inside Nebraska State Patrol's new Lincoln headquarters.

Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after separate high-speed pursuits late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A trooper clocked a Buick going 115 mph on Interstate 80 near Grand Island about 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver refused to pull over and continued west at a high speed.

The driver, a 36-year-old Wisconsin resident, repeatedly exited and merged back onto the Interstate, according to the patrol. As the vehicle approached Kearney, Buffalo County sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks and brought the vehicle to a halt — more than 40 miles from where the chase started.

The driver was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer and numerous traffic violations. 

About 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper noticed a Ford Mustang speeding on Interstate 480 near the I-80 junction, according to the patrol. When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver fled onto westbound I-80 at speeds topping 100 mph. 

The driver, a 37-year-old Bellevue man, exited at 60th Street but lost control and spun out as he tried to go south on 60th, according to the patrol.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert