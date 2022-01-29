Speeds top 100 mph in two overnight chases in Nebraska; one lasted 40 miles

Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after separate high-speed pursuits late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

A trooper clocked a Buick going 115 mph on Interstate 80 near Grand Island about 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver refused to pull over and continued west at a high speed.

The driver, a 36-year-old Wisconsin resident, repeatedly exited and merged back onto the Interstate, according to the patrol. As the vehicle approached Kearney, Buffalo County sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks and brought the vehicle to a halt — more than 40 miles from where the chase started.

The driver was booked into the Hall County Jail on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer and numerous traffic violations.

About 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper noticed a Ford Mustang speeding on Interstate 480 near the I-80 junction, according to the patrol. When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver fled onto westbound I-80 at speeds topping 100 mph.

The driver, a 37-year-old Bellevue man, exited at 60th Street but lost control and spun out as he tried to go south on 60th, according to the patrol.