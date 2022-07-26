Staff member injured at Nebraska youth correctional facility

A staff member at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha was injured in an alleged assault by an inmate Monday.

The staff member was attempting to restrain the inmate when the inmate punched the staff member in the head multiple times, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The staff member was taken to an Omaha area hospital for evaluation, according to the department. The assessment determined the staff member had a serious injury, which the department defines as an injury that restricts a person's usual activity and requires immediate medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation and findings will be provided to the county attorney for possible criminal prosecution, according to the department. The department also will enforce its disciplinary process, which could result in loss of good time or other sanctions for the inmate.