State Patrol: Two deaths at Blue Springs home were murder-suicide
The Nebraska State Patrol says a man and a woman died in southeast Nebraska in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide.

Brooke Koch, 40, of Blue Springs was found dead inside a home near Blue Springs after the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call, according to the patrol.

Jason Arnold, 49, also of Blue Springs, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the home.

Koch had taken out a protection order against Arnold. On Tuesday morning, Arnold failed to appear in Gage County Court on allegations of violating a protection order that prohibited him from having contact with Koch.

The State Patrol and Gage County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Blue Springs is about 50 miles south of Lincoln.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

