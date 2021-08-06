State Supreme Court rejects Omaha appeal over reinstatement of fire union leader

Then, in August 2020, Retelsdorf ordered the city to pay the union's legal fees because she called the appeal "frivolous." Later that month, the city asked Retelsdorf to rescind her order.

In the ruling released Friday, the Supreme Court wrote that the city's motion to vacate was meritless, but not frivolous. As a result, the high court reversed Retelsdorf's order that the city pay for the union's attorney fees and costs, "but "otherwise affirm(ed) the decision of the district court."

Justice Jonathan Papik writes in the opinion: "While we do not minimize or condone the acts LeClair admitted to, much less those he was accused of, all that we are empowered to do is determine whether one of the narrow grounds on which courts may vacate arbitration awards applies."

Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Friday that she was "greatly disappointed in the decision of the Nebraska Supreme Court to give Steve LeClair his job back."

Nonetheless, she said accepts the court's decision, but maintained that his termination was justified.