State Supreme Court rejects Omaha appeal over reinstatement of fire union leader

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday largely rejected an appeal by the City of Omaha to prevent reinstatement of a fire union leader.
The high court ruled that a district court judge made the right decision when she refused to vacate an arbitrator's decision that Steve LeClair, president of the Omaha firefighters union, should be suspended for five days, rather than terminated, over a November 2018 incident at an Omaha bar.
In November 2018, LeClair put a forearm into the back of a Black woman at Tiger Tom’s Pub in Omaha and muttered "white power," according to the woman.
A year after the incident, an arbitrator determined that termination was too extreme, citing LeClair's spotless record, his service to the city and more lenient punishments the city imposed on other employees.
LeClair, who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault, contended that he said "what white power?" in a clumsy attempt to point out the diversity of the crowd at the bar that night.
The city had appealed the arbitrator's decision, but in March 2020, Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf upheld the arbitrator's decision, in part because both the city and fire union had agreed to arbitration to resolve such matters.
Then, in August 2020, Retelsdorf ordered the city to pay the union's legal fees because she called the appeal "frivolous." Later that month, the city asked Retelsdorf to rescind her order.
In the ruling released Friday, the Supreme Court wrote that the city's motion to vacate was meritless, but not frivolous. As a result, the high court reversed Retelsdorf's order that the city pay for the union's attorney fees and costs, "but "otherwise affirm(ed) the decision of the district court."
Justice Jonathan Papik writes in the opinion: "While we do not minimize or condone the acts LeClair admitted to, much less those he was accused of, all that we are empowered to do is determine whether one of the narrow grounds on which courts may vacate arbitration awards applies."
Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Friday that she was "greatly disappointed in the decision of the Nebraska Supreme Court to give Steve LeClair his job back."
Nonetheless, she said accepts the court's decision, but maintained that his termination was justified.
"The criminal acts that led to LeClair’s termination are reprehensible. Assaulting a woman of color and using a racially charged statement while doing so is inexcusable, she said. "This type of behavior is unacceptable for anyone and, even more so, for a firefighter who is supposed to protect the public."
John Corrigan, LeClair's attorney, said Friday's ruling will "make whole a wound" that has been festering for nearly three years as LeClair has been off the job.
"This fight is over — Steve's going back to work," said Corrigan, who said it could be a month before his client is back to work.
The Professional Fire Fighters Association contended in a statement Friday that the city will be responsible for nearly $1 million in legal expenses, back wages, healthcare costs and retirement obligations.
The city and and the union each will pay its own legal fees, per the Supreme Court's ruling.
"As firefighters sworn to protect the citizens of Omaha, our focus has and will always remain on how best to utilize city resources to keep our community safe," the union said. "It is unfortunate that Omaha decision-makers abandoned that focus and instead wasted valuable tax-payer money on unnecessary litigation."
