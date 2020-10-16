Stepbrother of slain woman arrested in 1999 Council Bluffs homicide

Authorities have arrested the stepbrother of a Council Bluffs woman who was found dead 21 years ago in the front seat of her vehicle, her throat slashed.

Matt Kennedy, 52, has been charged with first-degree murder in an arrest warrant. He lives in Fairfield, Montana, and is being held there at the Teton County Jail, awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Council Bluffs police allege that Kennedy killed his stepsister, Kimberly M. Ratliff, 22. She was found dead Jan. 12, 1999, inside a car in the parking lot at the former People’s Natural Gas near 14th Street and West Broadway.

Investigators have said they don't think Ratliff was killed at that spot; rather, they say her body was moved there later. She had other cuts on her body and there was little blood inside the car.

She last was seen alive four days earlier. In 2016, Council Bluffs Sgt. Chad Meyers said detectives didn't have evidence to point to a definitive day she was killed.

In 1999, Ratliff lived with her mother and stepfather, Joyce and Les Kennedy. Ratliff, her mother and Matt Kennedy all worked at Airlite Plastics Co. in Omaha.