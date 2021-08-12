Stepbrother's trial begins in 1999 Council Bluffs slaying

A firefighter testified Thursday that he noticed that Ratliff's pants were devoid of blood and unbuttoned and that they weren't pulled up to her waistline. With that, he concluded that her killer tried to re-dress her, after death, and place her in the car.

That led Eimermann to pounce on what prosecutors have acknowledged: The killing didn't take place in the Sundance. Investigators never pinpointed where Ratliff was killed.

"The investigation was an absolute, abject failure," Eimermann told jurors. "In 1999, there was a bloody crime scene that was never found. And imagine what that car could tell us if only it hadn't been lost some time in the last 20 years."

How did authorities lose the car? Whoever was responsible hasn't acknowledged how it happened, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors pointed to Kennedy as one of the last people to be seen with Ratliff. And recent jailhouse phone calls will show that Kennedy and his then-girlfriend (current wife) were working on an alibi for the time of his stepsister's death, Jacobmeier said. The trial is expected to continue late into next week.