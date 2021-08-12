Stepbrother's trial begins in 1999 Council Bluffs slaying

It was a cold case from the jump.
Called to the natural gas company on Council Bluffs' main street on Jan. 12, 1999, police found the frigid-to-the-touch body of a young woman in the passenger seat of her car.
Her head was slumped. Her neck slashed. Her clothes pulled on, seemingly hastily. Her belongings strewed. A bra on the floor. A phone book in the driver's seat. A 2-liter bottle of soda in the back seat.
It was so cold, the first responders saw fissures forming in the bottle. Soon, they also would form in the case, an attorney told jurors gathered Thursday to sit in judgment of the man accused two decades later in the killing.
Defense attorney Jill Eimermann told jurors that the Council Bluffs police investigation into the death of 22-year-old Kimberly Ratliff was so inept that authorities lost the car that Ratliff was found dead in.
Ratliff's Pontiac Sundance vanished a decade or so after her death, perhaps as the Bluffs impound lot cleared out rusted inventory. No one will say for sure.
Standing in front of jurors, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber and Chief Deputy Jon Jacobmeier chose to emphasize what's been found in the decade since the Sundance went poof.
Advanced DNA tests performed in 2017 linked DNA from the inside of Ratliff's bra and the outside of her top to her stepbrother, Matt W. Kennedy, Jacobmeier told jurors.
Those DNA results are bolstered by jailhouse phone calls in which Kennedy, now 52, tried to fortify an alibi in the case, and by a witness's testimony that Kennedy and another relative had a history of abusing Ratliff, the prosecutor said.
Ratliff had a tough life followed by a vicious death. Her killer cut her neck to the vertebrae, and it appears that she was sexually assaulted before the killing, prosecutors say.
"You're going to hear some interesting things, including the defendant trying to get (his) wife to falsify an alibi," Jacobmeier told jurors.
The cold case is as cruel today as it was the January day that Ratliff's body was found behind the People's Natural Gas building.
Prosecutors panned from images of the frozen bottle to her body in the front seat. At that, watching a stream of the trial in an auxiliary courtroom, friend Melissa Wolfe Thompson squeezed her eyes shut and turned her chair 180 degrees from the screen, weeping softly.
She didn't want to see her best friend like that. She couldn't comprehend what kind of demons would drive someone to nearly decapitate her.
For that matter, she found it hard to fathom how long it's been. Twenty-two years since the 22-year-old died. She would be 44 now, squarely middle-aged, no doubt a mom. And Thompson believes this as well: She would have matured past her drug use. Just like Thompson was able to.
At 22, Thompson said, Ratliff was a gentle but lost soul. She tried to mask her pain with drugs, sometimes marijuana but mostly meth.
"That girl was in pain," Thompson said. "You could tell there was something wrong. She looked scared, but I didn't know why."
Jacobmeier suggested why. The prosecutor said family friends will testify that Kennedy talked about his stepsister sexually, about her breasts specifically. A family friend will also testify that Ratliff told her that she was sexually assaulted by Kennedy and another relative, Jacobmeier said.
Hours before her death, a family friend saw Ratliff leave a casino. She got in her Sundance. Kennedy got in a car next to her. They both drove off. Kennedy later added layers to his account, first saying he last saw her when he exited a highway and later saying he helped her jump her car's battery.
Kennedy's attorney, Eimermann, of the Iowa Public Defender's Office, urged jurors to scrutinize every account, saying some witnesses will fill in gaps with the benefit of hindsight. She blistered Council Bluffs detectives for recording some interviews with witnesses but not others, including their initial interview of Kennedy.
Eimermann noted that the recent DNA discovery didn't involve semen or blood but skin-cell "touch" DNA, which she suggested is more easily transferred. Also: Ratliff's top had DNA from another person police haven't been able to identify.
A firefighter testified Thursday that he noticed that Ratliff's pants were devoid of blood and unbuttoned and that they weren't pulled up to her waistline. With that, he concluded that her killer tried to re-dress her, after death, and place her in the car.
That led Eimermann to pounce on what prosecutors have acknowledged: The killing didn't take place in the Sundance. Investigators never pinpointed where Ratliff was killed.
"The investigation was an absolute, abject failure," Eimermann told jurors. "In 1999, there was a bloody crime scene that was never found. And imagine what that car could tell us if only it hadn't been lost some time in the last 20 years."
How did authorities lose the car? Whoever was responsible hasn't acknowledged how it happened, prosecutors say.
Prosecutors pointed to Kennedy as one of the last people to be seen with Ratliff. And recent jailhouse phone calls will show that Kennedy and his then-girlfriend (current wife) were working on an alibi for the time of his stepsister's death, Jacobmeier said. The trial is expected to continue late into next week.
One other bit of testimony haunted Thompson: In the early-morning hours before her death, a neighbor saw Ratliff running down the street and crying. It was a cold January night — and she was coatless, shoeless and hysterical. The neighbor wasn't able to make out where she went.
She wouldn't be seen alive again.
Thompson spent part of Thursday contemplating where Ratliff would be now.
Ratliff talked often about how she wanted children, like Thompson had. Now Thompson has a son who has lived as long as Ratliff did.
She had a rough childhood, growing up with her mother, who had married Kennedy's father. Matt Kennedy didn't live at the house in the Bluffs, but he and his siblings were often there.
Thompson said Ratliff stayed elsewhere and even put some of her belongings in storage. She had a crush on a co-worker at a greenhouse, but he was more interested in her as a "friend with benefits."
"I don't think she was really living," Thompson said. "She was depressed, and you could tell she wanted something for herself. A boyfriend. Kids.
"Then this happened. My whole world fell apart. She was a really good person. I just don't understand ..."
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts