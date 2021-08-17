 Skip to main content
Stray AR-15 bullet from next-door apartment barely misses Omaha woman taking a shower
A 34-year-old Omaha woman was in the shower Monday night when a bullet from an AR-15 ripped through her bathroom wall from a neighboring apartment.

Police called to the scene said the bullet came through the bathroom wall about a foot from the shower, shattered a standing mirror and exited through another wall before lodging in a living-room wall. 

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. at Cambridge Villas apartments just south of 167th Street and West Dodge Road.

Officers contacted the 29-year-old next-door neighbor and learned that he had been "practicing reloads" with a Daniel Defense model DDM4 AR-15 rifle. The man said that he thought the magazine was empty when the gun went off. 

The gun owner was ticketed on suspicion of discharging a firearm within the city limits. Police said the rifle was properly registered. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

