Stray AR-15 bullet from next-door apartment barely misses Omaha woman taking a shower

A 34-year-old Omaha woman was in the shower Monday night when a bullet from an AR-15 ripped through her bathroom wall from a neighboring apartment.

Police called to the scene said the bullet came through the bathroom wall about a foot from the shower, shattered a standing mirror and exited through another wall before lodging in a living-room wall.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. at Cambridge Villas apartments just south of 167th Street and West Dodge Road.

Officers contacted the 29-year-old next-door neighbor and learned that he had been "practicing reloads" with a Daniel Defense model DDM4 AR-15 rifle. The man said that he thought the magazine was empty when the gun went off.

The gun owner was ticketed on suspicion of discharging a firearm within the city limits. Police said the rifle was properly registered.

