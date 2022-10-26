 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student brought loaded gun to Omaha-area high school, police say

A student at Bryan High School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to the school Wednesday, Bellevue police said. 

The handgun was found on the student, a 16-year-old male, following a disturbance with school security, according to a press release from the Bellevue Police Department. 

The school resource officer was called in to help detain the student around 9 a.m. as he was physically resisting school security, according to the release. The student was then detained and searched, revealing the loaded gun. 

The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of stolen property, according to the release. He was taken to the Douglas County juvenile detention center.

Police said that as of Wednesday they found no information indicating the teen brought the gun to school to harm any students or staff members.

