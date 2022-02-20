Sunday night shooting injures several in Omaha

At least four people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Omaha.
Police and others reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire about 9:20 p.m. in the vicinity of 33rd and Decatur Streets.
One person was taking to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Three people in need of help showed up at the nearby Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus emergency room. Their conditions were not available.
