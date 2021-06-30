 Skip to main content
Surveillance video captures late-night intrusion at Omaha's Durham Museum
Four intruders took a quick look around inside the Durham Museum on Tuesday night before leaving without doing any damage. 

Museum staff called 911 after being alerted to the intrusion when a motion alarm triggered at 10:23 p.m., museum spokeswoman Jessica Brummer said. Video surveillance shows the four people leaving the building at 801 S. 10th St. just two minutes later. 

Police determined that the group gained access through an unsecured door on the building's west side. Officers, including a K-9 unit, completed a sweep of the building and found no one inside. 

Nothing was found to be disturbed, damaged or broken on a walk-through by museum staff that concluded at 1:15 a.m., Brummer said. The museum will be open as usual Wednesday, she said. 

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

