A man accused of killing two Omaha men in 2015 was ordered to be held without bail during his first court appearance Thursday.

Cavin Cooper, 35, was charged in December with five felonies related to the 2015 killings of Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Antonio Reed. Cooper faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

An affidavit detailing the state's case against Cooper remains sealed, but prosecutors gave a brief overview of their evidence during his initial appearance.

On May 5, 2015, police were called to the Spencer Apartments public housing complex near 28th and Spencer Streets to reports of a shooting shortly after 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found Reed and Mitchell, both 27, shot to death in the kitchen.

The victims were second cousins. Reed had two daughters, and Mitchell was the father of four boys.

Prosecutors allege that another tenant at the Spencer Apartments told investigators that she saw Mitchell and Reed talking to a man she knew as Mook. She said she saw Mook leave the apartment carrying a gun while smiling at her.

She later identified the man she knew as Mook as Cooper in a photo lineup, according to prosecutors.

Cooper's mother also allegedly provided police with information, confirming that he goes by the nickname Mook. Cooper also apparently admitted his involvement to the mother of his children.

Prosecutors say that they have DNA, ballistic and geolocation evidence linking Cooper to the double slaying.

Cooper is already serving what is effectively a life sentence in the state prison system. In 2018, he was convicted by a jury of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony — charges stemming from a 2018 incident in which Cooper shot at a man nine times as he ran away, striking the man repeatedly.

Cooper was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in prison for the shooting.

Because of his current incarceration, Cooper's attorney argued that he should be released on his own recognizance and allowed to return to state prison, rather than remain in the county jail. Prosecutors asked Douglas County Court Judge Sheryl Lohaus to deny bail and she agreed.

Cooper will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in April.