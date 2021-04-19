Suspects in Westroads Mall shooting charged, 1 held without bail

A 16-year-old Omaha teen will be held without bail in a fatal shooting Saturday at Westroads Mall.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault in connection with the death of Trequez Swift, 21.

Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ordered Woolridge-Jones held without bail Monday. He will be housed at the Douglas County Youth Center.

His brother, Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was charged as an accessory to a felony. The judge set his bail at $75,000.

Harmon told Brandon Woolridge-Jones that he was to have no conversations with his brother about the case.

Police said the shooting happened about noon near J.C. Penney and appeared to be a targeted attack. Swift died from his wounds after he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Ja’Keya Veland, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.

Saturday’s shooting, which occurred near the J.C. Penney, was not a mass shooting, said Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department.

