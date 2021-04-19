 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspects in Westroads Mall shooting charged, 1 held without bail
0 comments
alert top story

Suspects in Westroads Mall shooting charged, 1 held without bail

A man critically wounded was taken to a hospital, where he died. A woman in her 20s suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.

A 16-year-old Omaha teen will be held without bail in a fatal shooting Saturday at Westroads Mall.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault in connection with the death of Trequez Swift, 21. 

Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ordered Woolridge-Jones held without bail Monday. He will be housed at the Douglas County Youth Center. 

His brother, Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was charged as an accessory to a felony. The judge set his bail at $75,000. 

Harmon told Brandon Woolridge-Jones that he was to have no conversations with his brother about the case.

Police said the shooting happened about noon near J.C. Penney and appeared to be a targeted attack. Swift died from his wounds after he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Ja’Keya Veland, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.

Saturday’s shooting, which occurred near the J.C. Penney, was not a mass shooting, said Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH issues warning to Russia over Navalny's health

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert