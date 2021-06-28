Tarot card reader made my $20,000 disappear, Omaha woman tells police

A South Omaha woman told police that she arranged to have a tarot card reader bless the $20,000 she had withdrawn from her bank.

You probably can guess what happened.

The 46-year-old woman told officers that she had tracked down a tarot card reader through Facebook Marketplace and arranged to have her money blessed Saturday morning.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two women came to the woman's residence near 14th and Vinton Streets to perform the blessing. At some time during the ritual, the woman said, the tarot card reader and a woman who came with her switched the $20,000 for a stack of newspaper clippings and a $1 bill.

The newspaper clippings and $1 bill were wrapped in foil and sealed in an envelope. After the women left, the 46-year-old opened the envelope to find that her money was gone.

Texts between the South Omaha woman and the other women have been forwarded to police.

