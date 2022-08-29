Task force offering $10,000 reward in connection with Kearney homicide, Omaha robbery

The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with crimes committed in Kearney and Omaha.

Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted in Kearney in connection with a homicide and in Omaha in connection with a robbery. Investigators have worked leads on this case in Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City.

The Kearney homicide occurred Jan. 16 when Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, was killed in a shooting.

Chambers has no known address, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a Monday press release. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has distinctive tattoo of a “B,” the Boston Red Sox logo, on his forehead and other tattoos on his face. Chambers may go by the name “Rowdy.”

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the marshals said.

People with information on Chambers’ whereabouts may call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.