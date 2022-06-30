Tech company owner accused of defrauding investors out of $45 million

A Nevada tech company owner allegedly defrauded more than 10,000 investors out of $45 million, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.

Neil Chandran, who was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday, faces up to 80 years in federal prison on five charges related to wire fraud and criminal transactions, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges Chandran operated a group of tech companies under the umbrella name "ViRSE," which he claimed were about to be acquired by a group of wealthy buyers. Chandran also claimed to potential investors that investors' funds would be used for normal expenses to keep the companies operating until they were bought and that prominent business figures, including two billionaires, were involved with the deal.

Chandran is accused of telling this to a then-resident of Lincoln, who passed the information on to a resident of Palm City, Florida. The person from Palm City then marketed the investment opportunity to thousands of potential investors through email updates and conference calls under the name "CoinDeal," according to court documents. Both people repeated Chandran's materially false and misleading claims to other potential investors, according to the indictment.

In total, Chandran defrauded more than 10,000 individuals out of $45 million. The investors transferred their funds to Chandran via credit cards, wire transfers and cryptocurrency payments to accounts in the name of AEO Publishing, Inc., Banner Co-Op, Inc. and BannersGo, LLC.

Chandran misappropriated the investors' money into other businesses and also used the money to purchase luxury real estate and vehicles, according to the indictment.

The indictment lists more than 100 assets as proceeds of the fraud that will be forfeited pending resolution of the criminal case. The assets include California and Nevada real estate properties and dozens of vehicles, including 39 Teslas.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has requested that the trial be held in Lincoln, according to the indictment.

